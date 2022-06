Also available on the nbc app

Ella Travolta is showering her dad John Travolta with all the love to mark a very special holiday. The 21-year-old took to Instagram to celebrate her "Hero" by posting a sweet pic of him in honor of national Father-Daughter Day. "Happy father-daughter day to my hero, my best friend. I love you so much daddy," Ella captioned a pic of the two.

