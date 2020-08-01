Also available on the NBC app

Sixteen-year-old Candra Torres was held captive for days after being kidnapped in the Oregon woods back in 1976. Her captor killed her husband and their dog before brainwashing her into believing that the entire thing was an accident. Her story will be told in the Lifetime movie, "A Murder to Remember." Following the movie, Elizabeth Smart will sit down for an interview with Candra as part her series, "Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice." Elizabeth, who herself was kidnapped at age 14, tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall how her own experience helped her connect with Candra. "A Murder To Remember" airs Aug. 2 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime, with "Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice" airing right after.

