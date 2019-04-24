Elizabeth Smart Rallies Other Abduction Survivors To Share Advice For Jayme Closs In Powerful Special

Also available on the NBC app

Elizabeth Smart is using her own harrowing experience in the hopes of helping another kidnapping victim find peace. The activist welcomes six fellow survivors for Lifetime's upcoming special "Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case," premiering April 27, to discuss the investigation into 13-year-old Jayme Closs' abduction. Find out how Elizabeth and her guests aim to give Jayme guidance going forward, and what the teen's family thinks of the production.

