Also available on the nbc app

Elizabeth Smart surprised everyone when she was revealed to be the dancer behind the Moth! "The Masked Dancer" contestant, who was thrust into the news after being kidnapped at just 14 years old and held captive for nine months, is now an advocate for survivors and a mom of three. She talked to Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about her experience under the mask, which she said was an opportunity to embrace fun and do something different. "The Masked Dancer" airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.

Available until 02/15/21

Appearing: