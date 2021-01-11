Also available on the nbc app

"WandaVision" star Elizabeth Olsen tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles how her anticipated Marvel series references multiple classic sitcoms from over the years – including her sisters Ashley and Mary-Kate's own "Full House"! Elizabeth also shares how much fun it is for her to hear all the fan theories about the show and what she loves most about being part of the MCU. "WandaVision" streams on Disney+ starting Jan. 15.

Appearing: