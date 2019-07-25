Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian Just Gave His Mom's Iconic Safety Pin Dress A Menswear Twist

Also available on the NBC app

Damian Hurley is following in his famous mom's footsteps! More than 25 years after his mom wowed everyone in her Versace safety pin dress at the premiere of then-boyfriend Hugh Grant's "Four Weddings and a Funeral," her model son paid homage to her iconic look. At the launch party for Pat McGrath Labs' new product range, "Sublime Perfection: The System," Damian wore a Versace suit with the same gold detailing that made Elizabeth's dress so memorable.

