Elizabeth Hurley admitted she is "jealous" of the royal family's level of privacy as she weighed in on the intense scrutiny from the press on Buzzfeed News' "AM to DM." Despite Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's recent struggles with the media, the British actress claimed they still have more protection that celebrities. "Actually, they're really lucky," Elizabeth said. "Because I always think of the royal family being sort of like showbiz — really because it is — but with a lot more privacy."

