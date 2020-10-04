Also available on the nbc app

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Elizabeth Hurley is spreading awareness. For the past 25 years, the supermodel has been the global ambassador for Estee Lauder's breast cancer campaign. Elizabeth spoke to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about the importance of the campaign. She also told us about her single life during quarantine and revealed her key to staying in shape while at home.

