Elizabeth Hurley And Son Damian Hurley Stun With Glam Looks For Night On The Town

Elizabeth Hurley painted the town red for a night out with her son Damian Hurley! The mother-son duo walked hand in hand together, making quite the fashion statement, while leaving a celebration in honor of Joan Collins at London's Claridge's Hotel on Thursday night. The 56-year-old actress wore a slim, red gown with red sequin straps and details, while her 19-year-old supermodel son looked dashing wearing a black tuxedo with a white shirt, vest and bow-tie to complete the ensemble.

