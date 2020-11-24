Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren Spills Behind-The-Scenes Secrets From 'Saved By The Bell'

CLIP11/23/20
Also available on the nbc app

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren is stepping back into Jessie Spano's shoes for the new "Saved By The Bell"! The actress told Access Hollywood about what it's like returning to her fan-favorite role. She also shared some behind-the-scenes details from her time filming the original '90s sitcom – including the role she initially auditioned for and what was really in that bottle of caffeine pills! "Saved By The Bell" begins streaming on Peacock Nov. 25.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, elizabeth berkley, Saved By the Bell, TV, sitcom, comedy, television, peacock, jessie spano
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.