Also available on the nbc app

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren is stepping back into Jessie Spano's shoes for the new "Saved By The Bell"! The actress told Access Hollywood about what it's like returning to her fan-favorite role. She also shared some behind-the-scenes details from her time filming the original '90s sitcom – including the role she initially auditioned for and what was really in that bottle of caffeine pills! "Saved By The Bell" begins streaming on Peacock Nov. 25.

Appearing: