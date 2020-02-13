Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Elisabeth Moss Denies Going To Jennifer Aniston's Birthday Party In The Best Way

CLIP02/12/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Elisabeth Moss didn't go to Jennifer Aniston's birthday party but could have gotten away with saying she did! "The Invisible Man" star tells Access Hollywood that photos of her entering the same hotel where the superstar celebrated turning 51 on Feb. 11 were just a coincidence, and jokes that instead of clarifying the situation she should let people think she and Jen are close pals! Elisabeth also reflects on the physical and emotional challenges of filming her new horror film, out Feb. 28, and why she loves taking on the genre.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, elisabeth moss, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Aniston Birthday, the invisible man, invisible man movie, movies, interview
S20208 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

Ross Butler, 29, Wants To Play A High Schooler For As Long As He Can: 'It Will Keep Me Young'
CLIP 02/13/20
Derek Hough Says He's At A 'New Level' With Girlfriend Hayley Erbert
CLIP 02/13/20
tWitch Gushes Over 'Incredible' Wife Allison Holker: 'She Is A Superhero'
CLIP 02/13/20
Chip Gaines Is ‘Honored’ To Take A Backseat To His Wife Joanna Gaines’ Stardom
CLIP 02/13/20
Paris Jackson Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute To Prince Jackson: 'I Love You For Always'
CLIP 02/13/20
Katy Perry’s Wedding Invites Won’t Include Lionel Richie And Luke Bryan: Watch The Awkward Moment
CLIP 02/13/20
Miley Cyrus Makes Surprise Runway Appearance At Marc Jacobs’ Fashion Show
CLIP 02/13/20
Bobby Bones Credits Himself As The 'Therapist' Of 'American Idol': 'I'm The Guy They Call'
CLIP 02/13/20
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie And Luke Bryan Claim To Have Their 'Act Together' This Season Of 'Idol'
CLIP 02/13/20
Taylor Swift Spotted Kissing Joe Alwyn At Surprise NME Awards Appearance
CLIP 02/13/20
Blake Lively Had A 'Devil Wears Prada' Moment With Michael Kors At Her First Fashion Show
CLIP 02/13/20
Prince Harry In Talks To Be Guest Speaker For Goldman Sachs Interview Series (Reports)
CLIP 02/13/20
Noah Centineo Reacts To Mom Fans: They’re Like, 'You Need To Meet My Daughter!'
CLIP 02/13/20
Rick Moranis Returns To Hollywood After 24 Years: Where Has He Been?
CLIP 02/13/20
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King After Blasting Her Kobe Bryant Questions: I 'Overreacted'
CLIP 02/12/20
Natalie Portman Responds To Rose McGowan's Criticism Of Female Directors On Oscars Cape
CLIP 02/12/20
Elisabeth Moss Denies Going To Jennifer Aniston's Birthday Party In The Best Way
CLIP 02/12/20
Salma Hayek 'Spilled Water All Over' Eminem At The Oscars: 'I Made A Fool Of Myself'
CLIP 02/12/20
Eva Mendes Gushes Over Ryan Gosling's Culinary Skills: He's 'An Amazing Chef And Baker'
CLIP 02/12/20
Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Calls Zaya His 'Best Friend' After She Comes Out As Transgender
CLIP 02/12/20
Why Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's JPMorgan Event Appearance Is 'Groundbreaking' (Report)
CLIP 02/12/20
See Jameela Jamil, Freida Pinto And More In 'Mira, Royal Detective' Exclusive Sneak Peek
CLIP 02/12/20
Blake Lively Shuts Down Fashion Week With Fierce Michael Kors Look
CLIP 02/12/20
Josh Dallas Says He And Ginnifer Goodwin Act Like Kids When They’re Not With Their Kids
CLIP 02/12/20
Mark Cuban Jokingly Shades Mario Lopez's 'Shark Tank' Idea: 'This Is A Long Ass Pitch'
CLIP 02/12/20
Justin Bieber Pulls Harper Beckham Onstage For A Hug And David Beckham Captures It All!
CLIP 02/12/20
Ben Affleck Is Active On This Dating App, ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Patti Stanger Says
CLIP 02/12/20
Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are Expecting Their First Child, Reports Say
CLIP 02/12/20
Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas Get Adorable Puppy After Kirk Douglas' Death
CLIP 02/12/20
Chrissy Teigen And Luna Make Their Adorable Mother-Daughter Modeling Debut
CLIP 02/12/20
Wendy Williams Judges Amber Rose’s New Face Tattoo: 'Why Would You Ruin Your Forehead?'
CLIP 02/12/20
Chris Brown Shows Off Large Face Tattoo
CLIP 02/12/20
Kate Middleton Bottle Feeds Lamb, Pets Snake And Alpaca At Surprise Farm Visit
CLIP 02/12/20
'Survivor's' Jeff Probst Calls Season 40 'The Biggest, Bloodiest War' The Show's Ever Had
CLIP 02/12/20
Bride's Wedding Day Inspired Her Incredible Health Transformation And Near 100-Pound Weight Loss
CLIP 02/12/20
Rebecca Black Marks 9 Years Since 'Friday' With Candid Post: 'You Are Not Defined By Any One Choice'
CLIP 02/12/20
Justin Theroux Reveals Cute Nickname For Jennifer Aniston In Heartfelt Birthday Post
CLIP 02/11/20
Sarah Michelle Gellar Calls Selma Blair 'Incredibly Brave' In Multiple Sclerosis Battle
CLIP 02/11/20
Jerry Springer Jokes That Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Shouldn’t Get Back Together
CLIP 02/11/20
Kobe Bryant And Daughter Gianna Bryant Laid To Rest At Private Funeral
CLIP 02/11/20
Kate Middleton's Brother James Posts Sweet Dog Photo After Taking Social Media 'Detox'
CLIP 02/11/20
Noah Centineo Admits To Past Drug Use: 'There Wasn't Really Much I Wouldn't Do"
CLIP 02/11/20
Joey Fatone Almost Wasn't In NSYNC Because Of 'Horrible Demo Tape'
CLIP 02/11/20
Alex Rodriguez Shares Jennifer Lopez’s Emotions Right Before Super Bowl Halftime Show
CLIP 02/11/20
'The Bachelor': Ashley I. Thinks Madison Might Eliminate Herself
CLIP 02/11/20
Lori Loughlin Daughter Olivia Jade's Fake Athletic Profile Claims She Was A Star Rower
CLIP 02/11/20
Macaulay Culkin Defends Michael Jackson Again And Even Had To Shut Down James Franco's Question
CLIP 02/11/20
Ashley Graham Shares Candid Photo Of Her Postpartum Body: 'No One Talks About The Recovery'
CLIP 02/11/20
Dwyane Wade Shares Story Of 12-Year-Old Zaya Coming Out As Transgender To Him And Gabrielle Union
CLIP 02/11/20
Kate Middleton And Prince William Join Prince Charles And Camilla For First Joint Outing In 9 Years
CLIP 02/11/20
Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Jokingly Calls Their Flirty Exchange 'Repulsive'
CLIP 02/11/20
Prince Andrew Makes Rare Royal Appearance With Princess Beatrice After Step Back From Public Duties
CLIP 02/11/20
Deandre Arnold Marvels Over Attending Oscars With 'Hair Love': It's 'Mind-Blowing'
CLIP 02/10/20
Oscars 2020 After Party Fashion: The Best Post-Show Style Moments
CLIP 02/10/20
Kate Middleton And Prince William's Royal Home Inspired Billy Porter's Oscars Look
CLIP 02/10/20
Milo Manheim And Meg Donnelly Tease On-Screen Romance In 'Zombies 2’: 'Zeddison Is Stronger Than Ever'
CLIP 02/10/20
'Nanny McPhee' Actor Raphael Coleman Dead At 25 After Collapsing
CLIP 02/10/20
Chrissy Teigen Calls TV Host Who Was Mean To 'Parasite' Director' Bong Joon-ho 'A Dumb F***ing Tool'
CLIP 02/10/20
Vanessa Bryant On Daughter’s Death: 'My Body Refuses To Accept My Gigi Will Never Come Back'
CLIP 02/10/20
Flo Rida Teases New Music With Pitbull: 'I Want To Get People Up Dancing'
CLIP 02/10/20
Craig Robinson Imagines An 'Office' Spin-Off: 'Hijinx Would Happen'
CLIP 02/10/20
Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney Drops Sneak Peek At Wedding Reality Show
CLIP 02/10/20
'The Bachelor's' Peter Weber Recreated Pottery Scene From 'Ghost' And Honestly It’s A Lot
CLIP 02/10/20
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry And Archie To Return To England At Queen's Request For Commonwealth Day
CLIP 02/10/20
Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby No. 3! (Report)
CLIP 02/10/20
All The Wild Moments Inside The 2020 Oscars After Parties
CLIP 02/10/20
Brad Pitt Crashes Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Date Night At Oscars Afterparty
CLIP 02/10/20
Karamo Brown Confesses He Rocked 'Booby Tape' To Elton John Oscars Party: 'It's Pulling Out My Hair'
CLIP 02/10/20
Vivica A. Fox Teases Final Season Of 'Empire': 'It's Going To Be A Ton Of Drama'
CLIP 02/10/20
Derek Hough Isn’t Surprised About Julianne Hough’s Energy Healing Video: 'It’s Wacky Looking, It’s Crazy’
CLIP 02/10/20
Exes Bradley Cooper And Renée Zellweger Had A Sweet Reunion At The 2020 Oscars
CLIP 02/10/20
Billy Porter Raves Over Performing With Janelle Monáe At Oscars: 'What's Better Than That?'
CLIP 02/10/20
Maria Bello Reveals She's Engaged To Dominique Crenn: 'We're Really Happy'
CLIP 02/10/20
The 'Queer Eye' Fab Five Gush Over Brad Pitt: 'I Like Shirtless Brad The Best!'
CLIP 02/10/20
Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Fierce Oscars Dance Moves: 'It's Gonna Be A Booty Rub'
CLIP 02/10/20
Sharon Stone Recalls Brad Pitt Being A Limo Driver Before Being In Her Acting Class
CLIP 02/10/20
Tiffany Haddish Admits She Soaked Her Feet In Vodka To Numb Them For Oscars Night
CLIP 02/10/20
Elizabeth Banks Stuns In Recycled Vanity Fair Oscar Gown She Wore 16 Years Ago
CLIP 02/10/20
Katharine McPhee Gushes About Husband David Foster: He's The 'Best Date'
CLIP 02/10/20
Elton John 'So Moved' By Oscars Win: 'I Have Two Oscars Now, One For Each Of My Boys'
CLIP 02/10/20
Gabrielle Union Gushes Over Her 'Snack' Husband Dwyane Wade: 'You're My Favorite Person'
CLIP 02/10/20
'Parasite' Makes History With Best Picture Win Sweeping The 2020 Oscars
CLIP 02/10/20
Oscars 2020: From 'Parasite' To Joaquin Phoenix & The Biggest Moments We Can't Stop Talking About
CLIP 02/10/20
'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-ho Celebrates Oscar Wins With Tequila: 'I'm Already Drunk!'
CLIP 02/10/20
Renee Zellweger Sweeps Award Season With Best Actress Win At 2020 Oscars
CLIP 02/10/20
Matthew A. Cherry Reveals Why He Honored Kobe Bryant At The 2020 Oscars: 'He Meant So Much'
CLIP 02/10/20
Leonardo DiCaprio Brings Camila Morrone To The Oscars For First Official Event Together
CLIP 02/09/20
Billie Eilish Puts Her Spin On A Beatles Classic For Oscars In Memoriam
CLIP 02/09/20
Brad Pitt Praises His Children And Leonardo DiCaprio In 2020 Oscars Speech: 'This Is For My Kids'
CLIP 02/09/20
Billie Eilish, Idina Menzel And More Have The Best Reactions To Eminem's Surprise Oscar Performance
CLIP 02/09/20
Janelle Monáe Gets Leonardo DiCaprio And Brie Larson To Sing For 2020 Oscars Opening Number
CLIP 02/09/20
Joaquin Phoenix Gets Emotional Over Sharing Late Brother River’s Quote During Oscars Speech
CLIP 02/09/20
Laura Dern Gets Emotional About Her Family While Accepting First Oscar Award
CLIP 02/09/20
Laura Dern Praises 'Little Women' Director: 'If I Could Give This Oscar To Greta Gerwig, I'd Do It!'
CLIP 02/09/20
Keanu Reeves And Diane Keaton Have ‘Something’s Gotta Give’ Reunion At The Oscars
CLIP 02/09/20
Brad Pitt Laughs Off Tinder Question After Oscars Win: 'I'll Guess You'll Have Find Out Yourself!'
CLIP 02/09/20
Steve Martin And Chris Rock's Opening 2020 Oscars Monologue: All The Best Moments!
CLIP 02/09/20
Oscars 2020: Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson And More Bring A-List Glam On The Red Carpet
CLIP 02/09/20
Kathy Bates Is 'So Proud' To Represent Bobi Jewell And Pleased The Film 'Brought Her Some Peace'
CLIP 02/09/20
Rebel Wilson Admits Her Bra Was Sewn Into Her Jason Wu Gown For The 2020 Oscars
CLIP 02/09/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.