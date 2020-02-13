Elisabeth Moss Denies Going To Jennifer Aniston's Birthday Party In The Best Way

Also available on the NBC app

Elisabeth Moss didn't go to Jennifer Aniston's birthday party but could have gotten away with saying she did! "The Invisible Man" star tells Access Hollywood that photos of her entering the same hotel where the superstar celebrated turning 51 on Feb. 11 were just a coincidence, and jokes that instead of clarifying the situation she should let people think she and Jen are close pals! Elisabeth also reflects on the physical and emotional challenges of filming her new horror film, out Feb. 28, and why she loves taking on the genre.

