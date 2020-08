Also available on the NBC app

Elisabeth Moss and her "Invisible Man" co-star Oliver Jackson-Cohen get pranked by an invisible force in real life! At the junket for the new horror film, the actors and several reporters were terrified as they started to hear whispers and witness equipment move around all on its own. Some unlucky journalists were so scared, they fled the interview! "The Invisible Man" hits theaters Feb. 28.

