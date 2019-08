Also available on the NBC app

Elisabeth Hasselback isn't comfortable with what Rosie O'Donnell had to say about her. The TV personality responded to her former "The View" co-host's admission that she had "a little bit of a crush" on her during their time together on the daytime talk show. See Rosie's latest comments on the situation, and find out why Elisabeth believes there could be a double standard at play.

