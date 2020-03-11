Also available on the nbc app

Eiza González stopped by Access Daily to talk about starring in the new action-packed blockbuster "Bloodshot." The actress revealed that she was a bit of a nervous wreck when she filmed the flick's intimate scenes with co-star Vin Diesel because she's friends with his wife! "It was like, it stays in the family, you know. I love her, and she's family to me," she shared. You can catch Eiza kick butt in "Bloodshot" when it hits theaters March 13.

