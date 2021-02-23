Also available on the nbc app

Eiza González is proud of her journey! When Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles asked the "I Care A Lot" star and fashionista if she has any fashion regrets, she joked, "Like ten years, the beginning of my career!" She then went on to clarify that she doesn't actually regret that era, explaining, "At the time, I couldn't afford things, and I didn't have the brand and I was trying my best. I appreciated it, and I will never be embarrassed about my struggle and my hard work." Eiza's "I Care A Lot" co-star Rosamund Pike also told Access about getting a Golden Globe nomination for the movie. "I Care A Lot" is streaming on Netflix now.

