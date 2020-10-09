Main Content

Eddie Van Halen's Ex-Wife Valerie Bertinelli Shares Loving Photo From The Night They First Met

Valerie Bertinelli is looking back fondly on her memories with late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen. The 60-year-old actress shared loving photos from her time with the iconic musician over the years, including one shot from the night they first met. She also posted another standout picture taken of the couple with their son Wolfgang at Central Park in 1993. The legendary guitarist died from cancer on Oct. 6, 2020 at the age of 65.

