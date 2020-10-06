Also available on the nbc app

The rock 'n' roll world is mourning a legend. Eddie Van Halen died on Oct. 6 at age 65 after a "long and arduous" battle with cancer, his son Wolfgang confirmed on Instagram. Eddie served as the lead guitarist for iconic rock group Van Halen for nearly five decades and 29-year-old Wolfgang joined the band as bassist in 2007. Eddie's wife, Janie, was by his side when he passed at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica, Calif., according to TMZ. He was previously married to Valerie Bertinelli from 1981 to 2007, and the actress shared Wolfgang's message on her Instagram story.

