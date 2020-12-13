Also available on the nbc app

Eddie Van Halen's final resting place has been determined. The late guitar icon was cremated and his ashes were delivered to his son, Wolfgang, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ. Wolfgang is reportedly expected to honor his father's wishes and scatter the ashes in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Malibu, Eddie's hometown. The 29-year-old confirmed the news of Eddie's death at age 65 on Oct. 6, honoring his legacy as both a musician and devoted parent.

