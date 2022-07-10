Main Content

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Dreamy Beverly Hills Wedding: See The Pics!

CLIP07/10/22

Eddie Murphy's eldest daughter is a married woman! Bria Murphy tied the knot with fiancé Michael Xavier in a private Beverly Hills ceremony on Saturday, Access Hollywood confirms. The comedy legend walked Bria down the aisle in front of 250 guests and the bride wore a Netta BenShabu gown for her big day, according to a press release. Bria, 32, and Michael, 36, announced their engagement in December.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Eddie Murphy, eddie murphy daughter, eddie murphy bria, bria murphy, weddings, celebrity weddings, michael xavier
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.