Eddie Murphy's eldest daughter is a married woman! Bria Murphy tied the knot with fiancé Michael Xavier in a private Beverly Hills ceremony on Saturday, Access Hollywood confirms. The comedy legend walked Bria down the aisle in front of 250 guests and the bride wore a Netta BenShabu gown for her big day, according to a press release. Bria, 32, and Michael, 36, announced their engagement in December.

