Also available on the NBC app

Eddie Murphy brought the laughs and the emotion with his Critics' Choice Award acceptance speech. The comedy legend got a standing ovation as he walked to the stage to accept the show's coveted Lifetime Achievement Award. Eddie earnestly reflected on his nearly four decades in Hollywood, calling himself "the luckiest person on earth to be able to" make a living making people laugh. He also joked about his wide range of Hollywood roles and joked about playing a spaceship in 2008's "Meet Dave."

Appearing: