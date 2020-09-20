Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Eddie Murphy Delaying Stand-Up Comedy Return: 'These Are Serious Times'

CLIP09/20/20

Eddie Murphy won the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a comedy series for his special appearance on "Saturday Night Live," beating out Brad Pitt in the category. The actor and comedian spoke to media and revealed that he's delaying his plan to return to stand-up comedy. "I don't know if there should be comedic commentary since we're right in the middle of everything, these are really serious times, no time for joking," he said.

S2020 E0 2 minNews and Information Daytime Interview
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, Eddie Murphy, creative arts emmys
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.