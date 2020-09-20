Eddie Murphy won the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a comedy series for his special appearance on "Saturday Night Live," beating out Brad Pitt in the category. The actor and comedian spoke to media and revealed that he's delaying his plan to return to stand-up comedy. "I don't know if there should be comedic commentary since we're right in the middle of everything, these are really serious times, no time for joking," he said.

