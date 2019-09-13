Eddie Money, ‘Two Tickets To Paradise’ Singer Dead At 70

Also available on the NBC app

Eddie Money has passed away at the age of 70. "The Money family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning," his family told Variety in statement. "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music." The news comes after he announced that he had been diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer.

Appearing: