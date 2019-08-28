Also available on the NBC app

Ed Sheeran is headed back to the castle on the hill for an extended vacation! The 28-year-old singer announced plans to take a hiatus from music as he concluded his "Divide" tour at Ipswich's Chantry Park. He told the crowd, "I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months." The "Divide" tour has officially become the highest-grossing tour of all time reportedly raking in an estimated $776 million in revenue.

