Ed Sheeran is opening up about fatherhood for the first time! The “Thinking Out Loud” singer is notoriously private, but he gave fans a quick update on his life as a new dad in a new interview with BBC Radio One. When asked about life since he released his album “No. 6 Collaborations Project” in 2019, Ed responded, “I became a dad, which was a seismic change in my life.” Ed has been keeping his role as dad under wraps and surprised fans last year when he announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, welcomed their daughter Lyra Antarctica last August. In 2019, Ed, 30, told fans that he was going to be stepping back from music to focus on his personal life, but it seems like the “Shape of You” singer is ready to come back into the spotlight. In December he released a new song “Afterglow” and he is getting ready to release an album!

