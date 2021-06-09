Also available on the nbc app

Ed Sheeran is ready to be back in the spotlight! The Grammy-winner teased his new single on Wednesday with a funny Instagram post. In the picture Ed is laying on a couch with his arms behind his head and is sporting a worried expression on his face. The 30-year-old captioned the pic “The moment you realise your first solo single in 4 years is coming out in a few weeks.” The “Shape of You” singer was pretty coy in his post—he didn’t reveal the name of the new song or tell us the release date, but he has previously revealed that an album is in the works.

