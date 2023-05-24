Ed Sheeran crashed a high school's band practice! The 32-year-old singer casually walked in on a group of Tampa, Florida high school students last Friday while they were practicing his hit song "Eyes Closed," but they focused on their playing and didn't stop even when he put himself right in front of them. Once they finished their song, Ed wasn't only there to surprise the students as he also gave them some exciting news, revealing that he donated guitars to their music program and was giving them all concert tickets to his sold out show at Raymond James Stadium. The "Shape Of You" singer then went on to play an acoustic version of his hit love song "Perfect," before taking selfies with students, signing their yearbooks, autographing one of the guitars he donated and even observing some students use the new guitars!

