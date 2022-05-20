Main Content

Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn Welcome Baby No. 2: 'Over The Moon To Be A Family Of 4'

Ed Sheeran is one proud papa! The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he and wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their second child together, posting a photo of an adorable pair of baby socks and writing, "Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4." The couple are also parents to daughter Lyra.

Tags: Ed Sheeran, babies, parenting, Cherry Seaborn
