"The Office" and "The Hangover" star Ed Helms is bringing his comedy back to NBC with his new series, "True Story." The show follows him as he interviews people with wild real-life experiences that a team of performers will then reenact. Ed talked to All Access co-host Zuri Hall about the show and played a fun game of "Helms Yes or Helms No." During the game, the funnyman said "Helms No" to fighting Mike Tyson in the ring ("I would die!") and to the possibility of "The Hangover Part IV." "I think [the franchise] ran its course," he explained.

