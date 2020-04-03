Also available on the NBC app

Ed Helms chatted with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about his new movie "Coffee & Kareem," which hit Netflix on April 3. Ed raved about working alongside Taraji P. Henson in the flick, sharing how he thinks she is truly one of the greatest of all times. Ed also shared why he is not binging "Tiger King" after watching the hit show's first episode. Plus, the star played a hilarious game of "Helms Yes or Helms No."

