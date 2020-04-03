Access
WEEKDAYS

Ed Helms Turned Off 'Tiger King' After First Episode: 'We Were So Appalled'#AccessAtHome

CLIP04/03/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Ed Helms chatted with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about his new movie "Coffee & Kareem," which hit Netflix on April 3. Ed raved about working alongside Taraji P. Henson in the flick, sharing how he thinks she is truly one of the greatest of all times. Ed also shared why he is not binging "Tiger King" after watching the hit show's first episode. Plus, the star played a hilarious game of "Helms Yes or Helms No."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, relationships, Interviews, celebrity interviews, Ed Helms, movies, entertainment news, news, lifestyle news, celeb news, new movies, tiger king, tiger kind tv show, ed helms movies
S2020 E011 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Whitney Port Reveals How 'Mom Guilt' Has Shifted In Quarantine | #AccessAtHome
CLIP 05/17/20
Kobe Bryant Thanked Wife Vanessa For Being 'The Realist To My Dreamer' In Book Dedication
CLIP 05/17/20
Barack Obama Shares Message Of Hope For Graduating High School Seniors: 'Don't Be Afraid'
CLIP 05/17/20
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Celebrate Son Miles' 2nd Birthday With 'Sesame Street' Bash
CLIP 05/16/20
'Modern Family' Star Fred Willard Dead At 86
CLIP 05/16/20
'13 Reasons Why' Cast Teases Final Season & Reveals Special Keepsakes They Took Home From Set
CLIP 05/16/20
Jason Derulo Won't Be Releasing '2Sides (Side 2)': 'It's For The Better'
CLIP 05/16/20
Selena Gomez, Oprah, Cardi B & More Share Inspiring Graduation Speeches For Class Of 2020
CLIP 05/15/20
Kobe Bryant & Daughter Gianna's Cause Of Death Officially Revealed Months After Tragic Crash
CLIP 05/15/20
Meghan Markle & Mom Doria Spent Mother's Day Together With Prince Harry & Archie
CLIP 05/15/20
Glen Powell Says Tom Cruise Flew Himself Home From 'Top Gun' Set In WWII Fighter Plane
CLIP 05/15/20
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Show Off Steamy Bods For Pool Day
CLIP 05/15/20
Charlize Theron Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Jackson
CLIP 05/15/20
Wendy Williams Calls Mary-Kate Olsen & Olivier Sarkozy's Divorce 'Good News'
CLIP 05/15/20
Stormi Webster's Most Adorable Moments
CLIP 05/15/20
Melissa Joan Hart Reuniting With 'Sabrina, The Teenage Witch' Cast (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 05/15/20
Katy Perry Gets Naked To Show Off Baby Bump For ‘Daisies’ Music Video
CLIP 05/15/20
Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan Get Super Handsy In TikTok Challenge | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 05/15/20
Jamie Lynn Spears Tearfully Recalls Daughter's Life-Threatening ATV Accident 3 Years Later
CLIP 05/15/20
Chrissy Teigen, Luna & Miles Make Adorable Cameo In John Legend’s ‘Bigger Love’ Video
CLIP 05/15/20
Vivica A. Fox Teases 'Empire' Finale Movie: 'Lee Daniels Has Talked About Coming Back'
CLIP 05/15/20
Rihanna Shares Sexy Video Cooking In Lingerie
CLIP 05/15/20
Bruce Willis' Original Space Suit From 'Armageddon' Still Fits 22 Years Later
CLIP 05/15/20
Keith Urban Surprises Health Care Workers With Concert At Drive-In Theater
CLIP 05/15/20
'Never Have I Ever' Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan On Why Mindy Kaling Cast Her
CLIP 05/15/20
Neve Campbell Reacts To Sweet Message From 'Party Of Five' Co-Star Jennifer Love Hewitt
CLIP 05/15/20
'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich' Trailer Puts Spotlight On Survivors Seeking Justice
CLIP 05/14/20
Amanda Seyfried Loves Playing Dress-Up With Her 3-Year-Old
CLIP 05/14/20
Ben Affleck & Ana De Armas Make Out In Romantic Residente Music Video
CLIP 05/14/20
Joe Jonas & Nick Jonas Are Loving Quarantine With Sophie Turner & Priyanka Chopra
CLIP 05/14/20
Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes Lookalike Daughter Apple Happy Sweet 16 With Rare Photos
CLIP 05/14/20
Ashlee Simpson Ross Finds Out Sex Of Baby No. 3 During Sweet Cake-Cutting Reveal
CLIP 05/14/20
Goldie Hawn's Got 'Crazy' Trampoline Workout Moves
CLIP 05/14/20
Charlie Day Jokes Jennifer Aniston 'Horrible Bosses' Scene Was 'Humiliating': 'I Was Small & Pasty'
CLIP 05/14/20
Justin Bieber Gets Honest About Adult Acne Struggle: ‘It’s The Worst’
CLIP 05/14/20
Prince William & Prince Harry Team Up For Letter To Princess Diana's Charity
CLIP 05/14/20
Grace Kelly's Granddaughter Launching Gender-Neutral Fashion Line Inspired By Her Royal Family
CLIP 05/14/20
TikTok Stars Zoe Laverne & Cody Orlove React To Dixie & Charli D’Amelio Leaving Hype House
CLIP 05/14/20
Arie Luyendyk Jr. Has Wild Hair Transformation That Shocks Bachelor Nation | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 05/14/20
YouTubers Kristin & Marcus Johns Hit By Car While Biking: ‘Jesus Saved Us’
CLIP 05/14/20
Rosie O'Donnell, Jane Lynch & More Send Love To Melissa Etheridge After Son Dies Of Overdose
CLIP 05/14/20
Princess Eugenie & Husband Jack Brooksbank Volunteer Packing Food For Donations
CLIP 05/14/20
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Test Daughter Kaavia’s Patience In TikTok Challenge
CLIP 05/14/20
Meghan Markle Once Flirted With 'Shahs Of Sunset's' Nema Vand In Farsi, He Says
CLIP 05/13/20
Justin Bieber, Mike Tyson & More Stars Who've Owned Exotic Pets
CLIP 05/13/20
Babyface Reflects On His COVID-19 Fight
CLIP 05/13/20
Mary-Kate Olsen Files Emergency Divorce Petition From Olivier Sarkozy After 4 Years Of Marriage (Reports)
CLIP 05/13/20
Melissa Etheridge's Son Beckett Cypher Dies At 21
CLIP 05/13/20
Ariana Grande Reflects Lovingly On Late Ex Mac Miller: 'Nothing Mattered To Him More Than Music'
CLIP 05/13/20
Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Daniel Martin Shares Tips For Camera-Ready Glam In Quarantine
CLIP 05/13/20
Reese Witherspoon Admits to Lying On The Floor & Crying When She's 'Totally Overwhelmed'
CLIP 05/13/20
Oprah Winfrey Surprises Teen With Brain Tumor
CLIP 05/13/20
Khloe Kardashian Slams Pregnancy Rumors: ‘I Am Disgusted’
CLIP 05/13/20
Brad Paisley Jokes He May Open Hair Salon After Successfully Dying Wife's Hair
CLIP 05/13/20
Kelly Clarkson Wants Group Text With Chrissy Teigen & Priyanka Chopra
CLIP 05/13/20
Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Is Publishing First Book
CLIP 05/13/20
’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Big Ed Gives Wild Mayo Hair Tutorial
CLIP 05/13/20
Blue Ivy Carter Dances To Beyoncé's Song 'Mood 4 Eva' In Adorable Candid Video
CLIP 05/13/20
Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan Pack On The PDA As She Says She's 'A Handful' | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 05/13/20
How Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary
CLIP 05/13/20
Matt Damon Reveals Daughter Had COVID-19, But 'Got Through It Fine'
CLIP 05/13/20
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jorge Nava Released From Prison
CLIP 05/13/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Birthday Celebration Details For Archie Revealed
CLIP 05/13/20
Tina Fey’s Daughter Calls Her Loser After Crashing Interview
CLIP 05/13/20
Family's TikTok Olympic Games Is Next-Level Hilarious
CLIP 05/12/20
Princess Diana, Priyanka Chopra & More Stars' Unforgettable Cannes Styles
CLIP 05/12/20
'The Voice' Star Alexa Cappelli Throws Cul-De-Sac Concerts In Quarantine
CLIP 05/12/20
David Bowie & Iman's 19-Year-Old Daughter Misses Mom 'Dearly' After 6 Months Apart
CLIP 05/12/20
Nick Cordero Wakes Up From Coma Weeks After Leg Amputation Amid Coronavirus Battle
CLIP 05/12/20
How Steve Carell Helped Jane Lynch Nab Her '40-Year-Old Virgin' Role
CLIP 05/12/20
Kobe Bryant's Sports Academy Drops 'Mamba' From Its Name With 'Respect For An Unparalleled Legacy'
CLIP 05/12/20
Vera Wang Flashes Six-Pack Abs At 70
CLIP 05/12/20
Meghan McCain Admits Hair Went Prematurely Gray In Her 20s: 'I'm Owning It'
CLIP 05/12/20
JoJo Siwa Calls Miley Cyrus Her Biggest Inspiration: 'She Is The Best Human On Earth'
CLIP 05/12/20
Shirtless Jason Momoa Teaches Son To Throw Tomahawks
CLIP 05/12/20
Meghan Markle Has 'Americanized' Prince Harry, Says Julie Montagu
CLIP 05/12/20
Naomi Watts, Ex-Husband Liev Schreiber & Kids Do TikTok Dance In Quarantine
CLIP 05/12/20
Joe Jonas Forgot To Tell Parents About Surprise Vegas Wedding To Sophie Turner
CLIP 05/12/20
Kate Middleton & Queen, Prince Charles & More Royal Family Members Thank Nurses
CLIP 05/12/20
Hannah Brown Admits Faking A Smile When Jed Wyatt Proposed: 'This Ain't It' | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 05/12/20
Mario Lopez Got Dating Advice From Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Mom
CLIP 05/12/20
Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher’s Onscreen To Offscreen Love Story | Relationship Goals
CLIP 05/12/20
Kylie Jenner Tests Daughter Stormi's Patience In Adorable TikTok Candy Challenge
CLIP 05/12/20
Hilary Duff & ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Cast Reunite & It’s What Dreams Are Made Of
CLIP 05/12/20
Becky Lynch Announces Pregnancy & Gives Up WWE Title
CLIP 05/12/20
Adam Sandler’s Daughter Adorably Interrupts Dad’s Jimmy Kimmel Interview
CLIP 05/12/20
Oprah Helping You ‘Reset, Refocus’ During Pandemic With Live Weekly Sessions (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 05/12/20
Marla Maples Raves Over Daughter Tiffany Trump Finishing Law School: 'I Am So, So Proud'
CLIP 05/12/20
Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Tina Fey & More Stars Join NYC COVID-19 Telethon
CLIP 05/12/20
'Listen To Your Heart' Star Matt Apologizes To Rudi On Recap | Heart Beat
CLIP 05/12/20
Oprah, Alicia Keys & More Call For Justice For Ahmaud Arbery
CLIP 05/12/20
Kobe Bryant & Passengers Knew 'Risks Involved' In Fatal Crash, Pilot's Rep Argues
CLIP 05/11/20
Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Arquette Interviews Her About Pregnancy & Motherhood
CLIP 05/11/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Fact Or Fiction? Royal Expert Separates Truth From Rumor
CLIP 05/11/20
Meghan Trainor Twerks On Ellen DeGeneres' 'Game Of Games' Finale (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 05/11/20
YouTube Star Corey La Barrie Killed In Car Crash At Age 25
CLIP 05/11/20
Prince Harry Makes Cheeky Kissing Remark While Honoring Injured Veterans
CLIP 05/11/20
Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin James, Leah Remini & More Remember Jerry Stiller
CLIP 05/11/20
Elle Fanning Reveals Tom Cruise Gifts Her & Sister Dakota This Special Treat Every Year
CLIP 05/11/20
Jennifer Lopez Refuses To Eat These Two Surprising Foods, Chef Says
CLIP 05/11/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.