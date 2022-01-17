Main Content

Ed Helms and Randall Park joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to talk about their highly anticipated new show, "True Story." When asked about the growing popularity of "The Office," Ed said, "It just speaks to, I think, the beauty of that ensemble, this kind of timelessness of intimate story telling. I don't know, I was just so proud to be a part of that." You can watch Ed and Randall in "True Story With Ed and Randall" streaming on Peacock on January 20.

