On "Revolt Black News," host and executive producer Eboni K. Williams is unfiltered, unapologetic and unbiased as she tackles today's headlines, and she uses her unique experience as an attorney to take it to another level. Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles talked to Eboni about the powerful conversations that happen her show, as well as the celebrity she considers her dream guest. "Revolt Black News" airs Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Revolt.

