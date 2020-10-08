Also available on the nbc app

The Big Apple just got a new housewife - and it's history making! "Real Housewives of New York City" is adding attorney and TV host Eboni K. Williams to next season's lineup, marking "RHONY's" first black housewife. "This franchise historically has not had a Black lens and now it will for the first time in 13 years," the 37-year-old told ESSENCE. "I'm beyond. I'm thrilled. I'm honored. It is my great hope that my presence on this show will just do it justice. Do Black women justice. Do our culture justice. I can only hope to touch on the magic that are Black women."

