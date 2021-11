Also available on the nbc app

Dylan O'Brien spoke with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans at the premiere of Taylor Swift's short film "All Too Well" and spoke about working with the Grammy winner on the project. "She's extremely passionate, and thoughtful, and smart, and intentional with everything she does. She's a poet," he said. "All Too Well" debuts Nov. 12 at 4pm PT/7pm ET.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 4 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution