Ryan Singleton and his friends had dreams of going in Hollywood to become the new Black "Entourage." That dream became a nightmare in 2013 when Ryan was found dead while traveling from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. Now, the new docuseries "Dying to Be Famous: The Ryan Singleton Mystery" investigates his death through never-before-seen footage and interviews with Ryan's friends and family, including longtime friend Antonio Faison and mom Iris Flowers. All Access talks to Antonio and Iris about their memories of the tragic turn of events. "Dying to Be Famous" airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on Bounce.

