Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Calls Zaya His 'Best Friend' After She Comes Out As Transgender

Zaya Wade has nothing but love and support from her famous family! Dwyane Wade's oldest son, Zaire, shared a heartfelt message for his sister after the 12-year-old, formerly known as Zion, came out as transgender. The 18-year-old high school senior took to Instagram to post throwback photos of the sibling duo, writing, "Man, I remember bugging my mom as a kid telling her I wanted a brother so bad. I was the only child looking for company and someone to look after and take care of… I've told you that I would lay my life down to make sure you are ten toes down and happy on this earth. I don't care what they think Z, you are my best friend and I love you kid."

