Dwyane Wade appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Tuesday and opened up about his 12-year-old daughter, Zaya, who was previously known as Zion, coming home and telling him and wife Gabrielle Union that Zaya identified as a girl and was ready to "live my truth." The former NBA star said he and his wife felt it was their job to gather as much information as possible and reach out to their community to assist Zaya on her journey to give her "the best opportunity to be her best self."

