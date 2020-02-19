Main Content

Dwyane Wade Shares Biggest Lesson He And Gabrielle Union Learned From Zaya Coming Out

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union want to love, support and accept their daughter exactly as she is. The retired NBA star revealed on "Watch What Happens Live" the biggest lesson he and his wife learned after reaching out to the cast of "Pose" to help educate them after Zaya, formerly known as Zion, came out as transgender. The couple has long championed the 12-year-old throughout her gender identity journey and the athlete previously told Ellen DeGeneres how Zaya confided in him and Gabrielle about her preferred name and pronouns and what their responsibility is as parents to make sure she feels safe and empowered to lead by example.

