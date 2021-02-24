Also available on the nbc app

Dwyane Wade is speaking out about his experience hitting the links with Tiger Woods one day before the golf legend's harrowing car crash. The athletes got the opportunity to golf together on Feb. 22. The next morning, Tiger got into a single-car rollover crash in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., and was taken into surgery for multiple leg injuries. During TNT’s NBA pregame show that night, Dwyane reflected on his time with Tiger, which he’d been excited to post about on social media. “I woke up today so proud to be able to post that moment, for the world to be able to get a little snippet of our moment together. And I took a nap, and I woke up, and I woke up to the news. Just like everybody out there, my thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones, because we all were shaken and shook by that moment, not knowing what happened with Tiger,” he said in part.

Appearing: