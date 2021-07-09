Dwyane Wade is paying his respects to those who lost their lives in the Surfside tragedy. The former Miami Heat star paid a visit to the memorial for the dozens of victims of the collapse of Champlain Towers South, a twelve-story Miami-area condominium building, on June 24. Dwyane spent time taking in the memorial site, which was full of flowers, posters and photos of the deceased, and even contributed to the display. He wrote a note on a heart honoring Stacie Fang, the first victim identified in the collapse, “Sending prayer, love, strength and healing.”

