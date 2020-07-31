Also available on the nbc app

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade can’t praise their daughter Zaya enough. The couple presented for Outstanding Drama Series at the virtual 31st Annual GLAAD Awards, and they took the opportunity to express their pride and gratitude for all the lessons their 13-year-old daughter has shared. “We stand as allies with the LGBTQ+ community as proud parents of a transgender child,” Dwyane said in part. See what else the couple had to say about their inspirational daughter!

