Access
WEEKDAYS

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Thank Daughter Zaya At GLAAD Awards

CLIP07/31/20
Details
Also available on the nbc app

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade can’t praise their daughter Zaya enough. The couple presented for Outstanding Drama Series at the virtual 31st Annual GLAAD Awards, and they took the opportunity to express their pride and gratitude for all the lessons their 13-year-old daughter has shared. “We stand as allies with the LGBTQ+ community as proud parents of a transgender child,” Dwyane said in part. See what else the couple had to say about their inspirational daughter!

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, glaad, glaad awards, Pose, Transgender, LGBTQ, black lives matter, Black trans lives matter
S2020 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Adam Lambert Reveals Inspiration Behind His & Queen's New Live Album
CLIP 10/04/20
Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani Sings Birthday Song As She Celebrates Turning 2
CLIP 10/02/20
Oprah Urges Kelly Ripa Not To Post Naked Photo On Her 50th Birthday!
CLIP 10/02/20
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Kids Are Watching 'Buffy' For The First Time In Quarantine: 'They Are Hooked'
CLIP 10/02/20
Tyler Cameron Has 'Struggled' Being Friends With Hannah Brown: 'It's Been Very Complicated & Tough'
CLIP 10/02/20
Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Laid To Rest At Graceland With Grandfather Elvis
CLIP 10/02/20
James Lafferty ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ About Engagement To Alexandra Park
CLIP 10/02/20
Patrick J. Adams Is ‘Very Happy’ Meghan Markle Is Vocal About The Election
CLIP 10/02/20
Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Reveals Daughter Has ‘Hole In Her Heart’
CLIP 10/02/20
Priyanka Chopra Is Getting Real & Honest In New Tell-All Memoir 'Unfinished'
CLIP 10/02/20
See Jim Carrey And Maya Rudolph As Joe Biden And Kamala Harris In ‘SNL’ Sneak Peek
CLIP 10/02/20
Demi Moore, Bella Hadid, Lizzo, ‘Drag Race’ Stars & More Stun At Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show
CLIP 10/02/20
Demi Lovato Accused By Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich Of Using Him For PR Stunt
CLIP 10/02/20
Celebrities React To Donald Trump & Melania Trump's Positive COVID-19 Tests
CLIP 10/02/20
Chrissy Teigen's Mom Holds Late Grandson Jack During Tearful Farewell
CLIP 10/01/20
Rihanna Reveals Her Go-To Quarantine Outfit
CLIP 10/01/20
Phylicia Rashad Remembers Former Student Chadwick Boseman: His 'Legacy Is A Rich One'
CLIP 10/01/20
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Daddy Goals As He Sends Daughter Soaring Into The Air In Sweet Pool Video
CLIP 10/01/20
Lily Collins Knew She Wanted To Be Charlie McDowell's Wife 'The Second That' She Met Him
CLIP 10/01/20
Nyle DiMarco Breaks Down 'The Heart' Of 'Deaf U': 'There's No One Right Way To Be Deaf'
CLIP 10/01/20
Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie's 'Girl, Interrupted' Co-Star As Witness In Custody Trial
CLIP 10/01/20
Kate Middleton & Prince William Have Sweet Video Chat With Koala Saved From Australian Bushfires
CLIP 10/01/20
Naya Rivera's Unique Secret Talent Revealed By 'Glee' Co-Star Chris Colfer
CLIP 10/01/20
Vanessa Bryant and BFF Ciara Breastfeed Together On Private Plane
CLIP 10/01/20
Nicki Minaj Welcomes First Child With Husband Kenneth Petty
CLIP 10/01/20
Anna Duggar Celebrates 12th Wedding Anniversary With Josh Duggar: ‘I’m So Thankful’
CLIP 10/01/20
Shawn Johnson Admits She & Andrew East Are Ready For Baby No. 2
CLIP 10/01/20
Meghan Markle Calls Black Lives Matter Movement A 'Beautiful Thing'
CLIP 10/01/20
First Photos Of Chadwick Boseman In Netflix’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Released
CLIP 10/01/20
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Get Love From Kim Kardashian, The Rock & More After Loss Of Baby
CLIP 10/01/20
Rihanna Feels The Sexiest With Natural Hair & No Makeup: ‘I Didn’t Need Any Extra’
CLIP 10/01/20
Chrissy Teigen Suffers Pregnancy Loss And Reveals They Were Going To Call Their Son Jack
CLIP 10/01/20
Kim Cattrall Went Shopping With 'SATC' Costume Guru To Find 'Fabulous' Looks For 'Filthy Rich'
CLIP 09/30/20
Clare Bronfman, Seagram's Heiress, Sentenced To 81 Months In NXIVM Case
CLIP 09/30/20
Princess Diana's Hairstylist Reveals What Inspired Her Signature Short Cut
CLIP 09/30/20
Camila Cabello Puts Shawn Mendes Breakup Speculation To Rest With Romantic New Post
CLIP 09/30/20
Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Wears Over $10K Hermes Kelly Designer Backpack For First Day Of Home School
CLIP 09/30/20
Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals Advice For Goddaughters Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner
CLIP 09/30/20
Jill Duggar Reveals She & Husband Derick Dillard Use Non-Hormonal Birth Control
CLIP 09/30/20
Jason Aldean Reflects On Route 91 Harvest Shooting 3 Years Later: It's Not Something I'll 'Ever Forget'
CLIP 09/30/20
Nikki Bella Opens Up About Dealing With Postpartum Depression: ‘I Was Starting To Feel Invisible’
CLIP 09/30/20
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Channels Dad With Bulging Biceps After Workout
CLIP 09/30/20
Mariah Carey Reveals Real Reason For Jennifer Lopez Feud In New Memoir
CLIP 09/30/20
Chrishell Stause Admits To Freezing Her Eggs After Divorcing Justin Hartley
CLIP 09/30/20
How Luke Hemsworth Supported Brother Liam During Miley Cyrus Divorce
CLIP 09/30/20
Jessica Simpson Celebrates Sister Ashlee Simpson And Evan Ross With Flower-Filled Baby Shower!
CLIP 09/30/20
Kristin Cavallari Doesn't Get Mom-Shaming Over Sultry Photo: We Don't Have To 'Crawl Into A Cave'
CLIP 09/30/20
Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Welcome Second Child: 'We Couldn't Love You More'
CLIP 09/30/20
Jonathan Bennett Proud To Be In First LGBTQ+ Hallmark Movie ‘The Christmas House’
CLIP 09/30/20
BLACKPINK ‘Can’t Wait’ To Perform ‘Ice Cream’ With Selena Gomez
CLIP 09/30/20
Robin Thicke Calls ‘Masked Singer’ Season ‘More Difficult Than Ever’ Before
CLIP 09/30/20
Kerry Washington, John Legend, Bette Midler & More React To Trump-Biden Presidential Debate
CLIP 09/30/20
Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Explains Why He’s Living With Her Sister
CLIP 09/30/20
Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Her Luck In New Photos Of Kanye West & All 4 Kids
CLIP 09/29/20
Anthony Ramos Reveals Inspiring Piece Of Advice Lin-Manuel Miranda Gave Him: 'I'll Never Forget It'
CLIP 09/29/20
Michelle Buteau Learned A Lot From Working With Total 'Boss' Jennifer Lopez
CLIP 09/29/20
Patrick Mahomes & Fiancé Brittany Matthews Expecting First Child
CLIP 09/29/20
Jessica Simpson Flaunts Toned Abs While Showing Off Yoga Skills In New Athleisure Line
CLIP 09/29/20
Meghan Markle Says She Was 'In Tears' Talking To Prince Harry About George Floyd's Death
CLIP 09/29/20
Chris Harrison Still 'Can't Believe' How Clare Crawley's 'Bachelorette' Season Went Down: It's Explosive
CLIP 09/29/20
Jordyn Woods Says Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns Brings Out The Best Parts Of Her
CLIP 09/29/20
Blake Shelton Jokes He Gained '117 Pounds' In Quarantine: 'I'm Trying To Lose Weight'
CLIP 09/29/20
Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Muniz Says She & Her Mom Have 'Very Different Styles'
CLIP 09/29/20
Kobe Bryant Law Bans First Responders From Sharing Crime Scene Photos
CLIP 09/29/20
Mariah Carey Reflects On Nick Cannon Divorce: We 'Could Have Worked It Out'
CLIP 09/29/20
Hugh Jackman’s Wife Reacts To ‘Mean-Spirited’ Rumors About His Sexuality: ‘It’s Just Wrong’
CLIP 09/29/20
Lynda Carter's Daughter Says Mom Is 'More Wonderful' Than Wonder Woman: 'She Taught Me How To Be Brave'
CLIP 09/29/20
Naya Rivera’s Sister Breaks Her Silence Amid Reports Of Living With Ryan Dorsey
CLIP 09/29/20
Fitness Guru Mari Llewellyn's Inspiring Journey From College Dropout To Multimillion-Dollar Business Owner
CLIP 09/29/20
Meghan Markle Loses Latest Court Battle In Lawsuit With British Tabloid
CLIP 09/29/20
Why Don’t We’s Jack Avery Is Loving Fatherhood: ‘She Needs To Stop Growing!’
CLIP 09/29/20
Why Don’t We Is So Happy Fans Love ‘Fallin’’: ‘We’re Riding This High’
CLIP 09/29/20
Kate Middleton Roasts Marshmallows Around Campfire With Young Scouts In London
CLIP 09/29/20
Did Meghan Markle Break Royal Protocol For Speaking Out On The Election?
CLIP 09/29/20
Meghan McCain Welcomes First Child With Husband Ben Domenech – Find Out Her Name
CLIP 09/29/20
Chrissy Teigen Has Undergone Two Blood Transfusions While Hospitalized With Pregnancy Complications
CLIP 09/29/20
Brooke Shields Says Her Kids Have 'Zero Interest' In Her Fame: Maybe 'If I Were A TikTok Star'
CLIP 09/28/20
Luke Wilson Says 'Legally Blonde' Cast Zoom Felt Like A 'High School Reunion'
CLIP 09/28/20
The Rise & Fall Of Olympian Oscar Pistorius
CLIP 09/28/20
Eric Decker Poses Nude To Promote Wife Jessie James Decker's New Cookbook
CLIP 09/28/20
Kim Kardashian’s Workout Gets Crashed By Saint, North, Psalm and True
CLIP 09/28/20
Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Consuelos Has Best Reaction To Mom's Naked Birthday Plans
CLIP 09/28/20
Charlize Theron Posts Rare Photos With Daughters: 'My Heart Belongs To These 2 Beautiful Powerhouses'
CLIP 09/28/20
Ginger Zee's 2-Year-Old Son Miles Interrupts 'GMA' Weather Report: 'No School Today'
CLIP 09/28/20
Kristen Bell Reveals Her Children Are Major Fans Of ‘The Tiny Chef’
CLIP 09/28/20
Adele Celebrates Nicole Richie's Birthday By Sharing Hilarious Prank Video
CLIP 09/28/20
Chadwick Boseman Took Pay Cut To Raise Sienna Miller’s Salary On ’21 Bridges’
CLIP 09/28/20
Mandy Moore Admits Pregnancy Is Causing Food Aversions
CLIP 09/28/20
Gabrielle Union Went To Therapy Twice In One Week: 'I Have Zero Shame About That'
CLIP 09/28/20
Julianne Hough & Estranged Husband Brooks Laich Vacation With Dog Koda Amid Separation
CLIP 09/28/20
Frankie Muniz & Wife Paige Are Expecting Their First Child: 'A Real-life Miracle'
CLIP 09/28/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Deny Joining Netflix Reality Show
CLIP 09/28/20
Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized Due To Pregnancy Complications: ‘My Placenta Is Really, Really Weak’
CLIP 09/28/20
Sophie Turner Flaunts Baby Bump In Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photos
CLIP 09/27/20
Prince George Gifted Shark Tooth From Kate Middleton's Favorite Celebrity
CLIP 09/27/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.