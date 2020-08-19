Also available on the nbc app

Dwyane Wade is one proud son! The NBA veteran wrote a celebratory post honoring his mom, Jolinda Wade, who conquered her lifelong fear of swimming when she got in the pool for her first lesson this week. "For as long as I can remember my mother has said she's gonna learn how to swim one day. Well today was that day. At 65 years old and after 51 years of not going into pool water. My mother conquered her fear of swimming today. Watching her overcome this fear was so damn Inspiring. I am a proud son," he gushed.

