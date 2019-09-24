Dwyane Wade Catches Daughter Kaavia Making Epic Kitchen Mess And Her Reaction Is Priceless

Also available on the NBC app

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter can't be bothered! The NBA legend tried scolding little Kaavia for wreaking havoc on a bag of groceries, but he wasn't able to stay mad for long – even with hot dog bun crumbs strewn across the floor. In fact, Kaavia was so unimpressed with her dad's attempt she defied his authority in the best way, proving Dwyane really is outnumbered at home by a pair of powerful ladies!

