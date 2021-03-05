Also available on the nbc app

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s daughter couldn’t help but be a little star-struck when meeting one of her idols! Zaya Wade fanned out over meeting Michelle Obama this week, when the pair teamed up for a virtual chat about the former First Lady’s bestselling memoir, “Becoming.” The teen asked Michelle what advice she has for young people who want to follow her example of pursuing their dreams with inspiring confidence and Michelle confessed that she thinks Zaya is the one delivering an important message of empowerment.

