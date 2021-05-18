Also available on the nbc app

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union chatted with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about joining forces to pen their first children's book, "Shady Baby," which is out now. The proud parents shared how the new book is inspired by their 2-year-old daughter Kaavia and why they wanted to illustrate the important message of doing the right thing in the book. The two recalled their love story and the former NBA player admitted that he didn't want to get married again until Gabrielle came along, sharing, "I was like, 'I am never getting married again. This is not the life for me' ... But you know (Gabrielle) came along and eventually it changed my mentality." Plus, Gabrielle praised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their transparency, saying, "In our household we lean in on truth, transparency, accountability and to watch them lead in such a globally profound way, it really took my breath away."

