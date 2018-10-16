'DWTS's' Grocery Store Joe Dances With Jordan Kimball: 'I Never Showered In Front Of A Bunch Of People' Before

Also available on the NBC app

Backstage, after Monday night's "Dancing with the Stars," Grocery Store Joe Amabile tells Access what it was like to have a shower incorporated into his ballroom routine -- onstage and in front of an audience of millions. Plus, "Bachelor in Paradise" alum Jordan Kimball talks joining Joe and pro Jenna Johnson's ballroom routine to Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy." But, does Jordan have anything to say about recent developments regarding his ex, Jenna Cooper, related to text messages?

Appearing: