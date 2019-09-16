'DWTS' Star Lauren Alaina Splits From Boyfriend John Crist: 'It Just Didn't Work Out'

Also available on the NBC app

It's over for Lauren Alaina and boyfriend John Crist. During an interview on "The Bobby Bones Show," the "Dancing with the Stars" contestant and "Ladies in the '90s" songstress announced that she's single following a breakup with her comedian beau of several months, telling the radio host that there was "no big story" behind their split. "We were, like, best friends before we dated, and we're still best friends. It just didn't work out," Lauren explained.

