"Dancing With the Stars" pro Peta Murgatroyd is officially a citizen of the United States! The New Zealand native revealed the exciting news on Instagram after celebrating the milestone with her two favorite men, husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy and 2-year-old son Shai. "I love the life I created, but it wouldn't be possible without the United States giving me the chance to succeed and live in the best country in the world, where dreams really do come true," she posted.

