Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

'DWTS' Pro Peta Murgatroyd Celebrates Gaining U.S. Citizenship: 'This Will Always Be Home Now'

CLIP10/09/19
Also available on the nbc app

"Dancing With the Stars" pro Peta Murgatroyd is officially a citizen of the United States! The New Zealand native revealed the exciting news on Instagram after celebrating the milestone with her two favorite men, husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy and 2-year-old son Shai. "I love the life I created, but it wouldn't be possible without the United States giving me the chance to succeed and live in the best country in the world, where dreams really do come true," she posted.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, peta murgatroyd, dancing with the stars, maksim chmerkovskiy, Shai Chmerkovskiy, DWTS, celebrity gossip
S2019 E01 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.