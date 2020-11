Also available on the nbc app

“Dancing with the Stars” judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli chatted with Access Hollywood and shared that the contestant they were most surprised with this season has been Nelly. Plus, Derek Hough teases his upcoming solo performance on the show, revealing it’s going to be his first solo since he was 12! The “DWTS” finale airs Monday at 8PM on ABC.

