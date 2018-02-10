'DWTS': DeMarcus Ware Is Expecting A 'Little Bit Of Trash Talking' From Von Miller When He Returns To Denver

Also available on the NBC app

Retired Denver Broncos NFL player and current "Dancing with the Stars" competitor DeMarcus Ware tells Access he expects a little bit of trash talking from his close pal and former teammate Von Miller when he heads back to Denver as a consultant, since Von was previously on "DWTS." And, backstage after Monday night's show, pro Lindsay Arnold explains why DeMarcus has the ability to go all the way on the dancing competition show.

Appearing: