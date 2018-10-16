'DWTS' DeMarcus Ware Calls The Ride To Urgent Care For His Dislocated Finger 'Good Bonding Time'

Also available on the NBC app

DeMarcus Ware dislocated his finger after a chest bump introduction to his trio partner (and Season 24 winner) Rashad Jennings went awry, but all is well. DeMarcus, pro partner Lindsay Arnold and Rashad all bonded on the trip to get medical attention. And, backstage after Monday night's "Dancing with the Stars," the trio discuss how they were able to pull off their paso to the tune of 22 out of 30.

